‘PMK founder will take final call on alliance’

VILUPPURAM: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) conducted a high-level administrative meeting at Thailapuram in Viluppuram under the leadership of the party founder, S Ramadoss. The meeting focused on alliance formation and party governance for the coming months.

According to PMK joint secretary and newly appointed spokesperson R Arul, “The party’s action plan for the coming months was discussed. Alliance formation and governance plans were deliberated. The administrative, executive, and general committees have authorised Ramadoss to form alliances, the final decision for which will be taken by him.”

The meeting was attended by key party officials, including honorary president G K Mani and deputy general secretary and MLA R Arul.

Addressing reporters, Arul said, “The final plan for the next three months was finalised. Party workers will celebrate the alliance whenever it’s announced by Ramadoss. The chiefs of potential alliance parties will meet Ramadoss in Thailapuram soon.”