Private school director, four others held for sexually assaulting Class 4 student in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The director of a private school and children's home was arrested in Hosur on Sunday for the aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl residing at the home. Four others, including a teacher and the man's wife, were also arrested for failing to report the offence under the Pocso Act.

Police said that on September 9, a teacher at the school informed the child's mother that the student had a health issue. On the same evening, the child was taken home. "On September 12, the child was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur where the child told the health staff that she had been touched inappropriately, but a police complaint was not lodged," police said.

On Sunday, the child's mother and a friend went to the children's home to confront the management about the issue. "At the time, the five suspects -- a female teacher (34), the director (61), his wife (61) and his two friends (age 61 and 63) -- were present and argued with the mother about the issue," police said.