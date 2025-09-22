Prophet preached love; DMK will always stand with Muslims, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hailed Prophet Mohammed as a universal thinker who preached love, peace, and equality, while assuring the Muslim community that the DMK would always stand by them. He was speaking at the 1500th birth anniversary celebrations of the Prophet in the city.

During his address, the CM said Prophet Mohammed rejected oppressive traditions, emphasised on compassion for the poor, and urged the wealthy to share the wealth with the needy. “Religion should not be seen as an institution, but as a path of love,” he said.

He recalled that former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi first met at a Milad-un-Nabi event in Tiruvarur, and the friendship forged there laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu’s growth.

“It was because of his message of equality and compassion that Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar hailed the Prophet,” he said, quoting Karunanidhi’s words: “Prophet Mohammed preached love, peace, and virtue, and regarded service to others as the highest form of righteousness.”

Targeting the AIADMK, he said the DMK had genuinely fought against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while the AIADMK questioned the protests and oversaw police action against Muslims. He also accused the AIADMK of double standards on triple talaq and the Waqf Act amendments. “Whenever Muslims face challenges, the DMK has been the first political movement to stand with them. I assure you, the DMK will always support the Muslim community and protect their rights,” Stalin said.