Revenue officer held in Ranipet for taking Rs 37,000 bribe

RANIPET: A revenue officer was arrested in Ranipet on Saturday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 37,000 to facilitate the change of name in a property record.

The accused, identified as Chithra (37), employed as a surveyor at the Walajah taluk office, was nabbed following a complaint lodged by Karthikeyan, a retired Army officer from Ammur in Walajah taluk.

Police said Karthikeyan’s father-in-law, who had divided his property among his four children before his death a few months ago, had allocated a share to his daughter Poongodi, Karthikeyan’s wife. To update the ownership details, Karthikeyan initiated an online registration in August but was unable to complete the process.

When he approached Chithra for assistance, she allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 37,000. Acting on Karthikeyan’s complaint, the Ranipet Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap. As per their instructions, Karthikeyan met Chithra and handed over the money, at which point officials caught her red-handed and placed her under arrest.

Walajahpet police, along with ACB personnel, are investigating further.