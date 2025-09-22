Take legal action against mahout who hacked female elephant's foot at TN's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: Scientist

NILGIRIS: The scientist in Project Elephant on Monday directed the chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests to take legal action against former mahout D Vikram for hacking a female elephant's foot.
Dr Arju Mathew George is a Scientist 'C' of Project Elephant of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (Project Tiger and Elephant Division).
Vikram hacked a female captive elephant, 'Sumangala' (38) of Abhayaranyam elephant camp, in one of her hind legs with a sickle and left it bleeding and in pain on August 2.
Vikram, who was allegedly drunk, hacked the female elephant's foot when it approached a male captive elephant, 'Shankar', which resulted in a clash.
Vikram was irritated after Sumangala attacked Shankar, who was tied up.
After TNIE reported the incident on August 21, Chennai-based G. Arun Prasanna, who is the founder of People for Cattle in India (PFCI) sent a petition to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (Project Tiger and Elephant Division).
The scientist in Project Elephant directed the chief wildlife warden to look into the matter and take appropriate action against the mahout as per the relevant rules.
Sources said that soon after this incident, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) officials had removed Vikram from the service and were yet to initiate legal action.
Kirumaran, the mahout of the elephant Sumangala, told TNIE that he was already demanding legal action against Vikram as he had stabbed his father, Devaraj, who is the mahout of another male captive elephant, 'Sujai.'
"Though the animal is walking well, it has not recovered from the wound yet, and it will take two more months to recover," said Kirumaran
Chief Wildlife Warden Dogra was unavailable for comment.
MTR field Director and Conservator of forests (Nilgiris), Kiruba Shankar, told TNIE that he had sought a report from Vikram, who was a temporary staff. He also confirmed that so far, no legal action has been taken against him.
G Arun Prasanna said, "Elephants are not just symbols of our culture and heritage - they are living, sentient beings who deserve dignity, care, and protection. The brutal attack on Sumangala shows how vulnerable even government-custodied elephants can be if accountability is absent.
"Protecting elephants is not optional; it is our moral, cultural, and legal duty. It is high time that captive elephants are retired to well-established, chain-free sanctuaries where they can live in peace and dignity. Unless we treat such acts of cruelty with the seriousness they deserve, we risk failing both the species and our humanity."