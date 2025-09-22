Take legal action against mahout who hacked female elephant's foot at TN's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: Scientist

NILGIRIS: The scientist in Project Elephant on Monday directed the chief wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forests to take legal action against former mahout D Vikram for hacking a female elephant's foot.

Dr Arju Mathew George is a Scientist 'C' of Project Elephant of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (Project Tiger and Elephant Division).

Vikram hacked a female captive elephant, 'Sumangala' (38) of Abhayaranyam elephant camp, in one of her hind legs with a sickle and left it bleeding and in pain on August 2.

Vikram, who was allegedly drunk, hacked the female elephant's foot when it approached a male captive elephant, 'Shankar', which resulted in a clash.

Vikram was irritated after Sumangala attacked Shankar, who was tied up.

After TNIE reported the incident on August 21, Chennai-based G. Arun Prasanna, who is the founder of People for Cattle in India (PFCI) sent a petition to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (Project Tiger and Elephant Division).