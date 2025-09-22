Tamil Nadu must sign MoU for education funds: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan

CHENNAI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday reiterated that the centre will not impose any language on states, but insisted that Tamil Nadu must sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to access central education funds.

Speaking to reporters at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) after attending the Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025, Pradhan accused the DMK government of politicising the issue. “The states cannot place political priorities above students’ welfare. You cannot put your political priority above the interests of Tamil Nadu students. This is not a good thing,” he said.

“No language will be imposed by the Government of India on any state. The fear being created is politically motivated,” he further added.

Strongly advocating for National Education Policy, Pradhan said it ensures flexibility and respect for linguistic diversity. Students in classes 1 and 2 will study two languages — their mother tongue and one additional language. From classes 6 to 10, students will be required to learn three languages, including their mother tongue, he explained.