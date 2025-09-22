Tax reduction is a great revolution initiated by PM Modi, says TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

DINDIGUL: Addressing the party booth committee meet in Dindigul (south zone) on Sunday, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said that tax reduction is a great revolution initiated by the PM.

He added, “The Centre for the first time has reduced taxes, and the price of essential commodities will come down after the reduction of GST. This great revolution was initiated by the PM, and the reduction of price will benefit the public during the upcoming festive season.”

He further said, “When the DMK came to power in 2021, the regime was acting against the interests of the people. Chief Minister MK Stalin is showing more interest in travelling abroad. For the past five days, 17 atrocities have occurred. Besides, recently, 24 lockup deaths have taken place, and law and order are destroyed in the state, especially in the southern districts.”