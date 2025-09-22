Tax reduction is a great revolution initiated by PM Modi, says TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

DINDIGUL: Addressing the party booth committee meet in Dindigul (south zone) on Sunday, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said that tax reduction is a great revolution initiated by the PM.
He added, “The Centre for the first time has reduced taxes, and the price of essential commodities will come down after the reduction of GST. This great revolution was initiated by the PM, and the reduction of price will benefit the public during the upcoming festive season.”
He further said, “When the DMK came to power in 2021, the regime was acting against the interests of the people. Chief Minister MK Stalin is showing more interest in travelling abroad. For the past five days, 17 atrocities have occurred. Besides, recently, 24 lockup deaths have taken place, and law and order are destroyed in the state, especially in the southern districts.”
Stating that there is a link between Keeladi and the Mahabharata, former BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishnan said that we are trying to hide the heritage of Keeladi. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showing more interest in exposing the truth about Keeladi to the world. Nobody is showing such an interest. PM also allocated funds for Keeladi, and the BJP initiated and quickened the Keeladi excavation works. But still, black flags were shown. There is a link between Keeladi and the Mahabharata, and history has proven it. BJP will prove that there is a link between these two.”
She further said, “There are claims that the Mahabharata did not exist, but how can we deny the presence of deities like Draupadi and the presence of temples in Tamil Nadu? Even the person who denied the presence of God is named Ramasamy. We will start a cultural war against this.”