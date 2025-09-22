Three more container ration shops at Valparai

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is expanding its initiative to use container-based PDS (Public Distribution System) shops in Valparai to prevent elephants from raiding food grain stores, following its successful implementation in the area. Three additional container shops are planned for Valparai, and the department is also evaluating other areas in Coimbatore district, where elephants frequently target ration shops, to extend this model, sources said.

The container ration shops are set up to protect essential commodities like rice, dal, and sugar from frequent raids by wild elephants. These durable, elephant-proof structures were introduced as a pilot project in 2024 due to repeated damage to traditional shops, as around 30 of the 60 PDS shops in Valparai plateau are located in high-elephant-movement areas. The initiative has proven successful, with no reported damages since installation.

As of now, six container ration shops are operational in Valparai at Muthumudi, Thaimudi, Iyerpadi, Pannimedu, Anaimudi and Chinchona 6& 7 of Rayan Division. They primarily serve the estate workers and tribals in remote tea estate areas. Currently, the department is planning to implement the same at Rottikadai, Karumalai and Akkamalai. Officials said each container shop costs approximately Rs 5 lakh-Rs 6 lakh and later replacements depend on sponsorship availability.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that no action has been taken on their petition to temporarily shift the ration shop at Rottikadai to an anganwadi building, until the container comes up.