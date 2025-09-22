TVK district secretary, others booked for damage to Velankanni shrine hall

NAGAPATTINAM/TIRUVARUR: The Nagapattinam Town police on Sunday booked the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) district secretary, deputy secretary and unnamed others for damage caused to a marriage hall run by the Velankanni shrine basilica during party president Vijay’s election campaign in the area on Saturday.

According to the police, Asokan, manager of the Madha Marriage Hall run by the Velankanni shrine, complained that Vijay’s supporters during his campaign climbed and sat on the compound wall of the hall. This caused the wall and iron barricades placed around to collapse. Asokan hence lodged a complaint with the Nagapattinam Town police claiming damage to the tune of Rs 1 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the police booked TVK district secretary Sugumar, deputy secretary Naresh Kumar and others on charges of causing public nuisance and trespassing into private property.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur district police on Saturday night registered five cases against TVK cadre for allegedly putting up flex boards without permission for Vijay’s campaign in the district. All cases were registered under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.