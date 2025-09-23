4% to 6% price drop for Uthukuli butter, ghee following GST revision

TIRUPPUR: Following GST reduction from 12% to 5% for products like butter and ghee, prices have come down in Uthukuli, a hub for their production in Tamil Nadu. Manufacturers have said the prices will decrease further after the festival season. Currently, the price drop ranges from 4% to 6% across farms in the region.

This generational industry in Uthukuli is seeing a drop in the number of companies involved in butter and ghee production. Existing manufacturers have been blaming low profit, previous GST reforms from nil to 12%, manpower shortage, etc. Additionally, they have been continuously requesting the central and state governments to take appropriate steps to remove GST completely to revive the industry.

S Sakthivel, owner of Sakthivel Dairy Farm, said, “Due to GST reduction, the price of butter has come down from Rs 580 to Rs 545 per kg. Ghee price reduced from Rs 784 to Rs 735 per litre. Decreasing prices will increase procurement, which will bring in orders.”