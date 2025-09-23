414 poisoning cases reported in last 8 months in Melur GH

MADURAI: Around 414 poisoning cases were treated in the Melur government hospital in the past eight months (January to August 2025). Among these, the number of female patients has been high.

According to official records, the number of patients that were treated is 51 in January, 49 in February, 47 in March, 48 in April, 52 in May, 62 in June, 55 in July, and 50 in August.

Besides, 85 high-priority cases were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for treatment. An official from Government Melur Hospital told TNIE that social and emotional issues lead people to take such an extreme step. Academic failure is one of the reasons pushing youngsters to make such a decision. However, romantic discords are also another reason.”

She added, “Among poisoning cases, the number of female patients is more than male. Around 220 female patients were treated in the last eight months.”