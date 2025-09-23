Assets case: SC stays trial against Duraimurugan

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Water Resources Minister M Duraimurugan and his wife D Shanthakumari in a disproportionate assets case, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court’s order quashing their discharge by a trial court in the case.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih also sought the response of the Tamil Nadu government on a special leave petition filed by the senior DMK leader and his wife against the HC order of April 24, 2025.

The petitioners had challenged the sanction for prosecution accorded by the Assembly Speaker, contending that it should have been obtained from the Tamil Nadu governor.