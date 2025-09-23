Clogged drainage line leads to sewage overflow; Madurai residents irked

MADURAI: Frequent clogging and sewage overflow in Madurai's underground drainage (UGD) network continue to trouble residents, with Sellur among the worst-affected localities.

The city's UGD system spans several hundred kilometres. While new pipelines have been laid in some areas, many neighbourhoods still depend on lines laid nearly 20 years ago. Added areas remain unconnected, though works worth over Rs 400 crore are underway.

Sewage is pumped to treatment plants in Sakkimangalam and Avaniyapuram, with corporation officials stating that pumping stations and motors are being monitored.

Residents, however, argue that the system is unable to handle present loads. "The UGD lines in Sellur are over 20 years old. At that time, there were hardly 1,000 houses; now it has increased tenfold, but the same lines are in place. Overflow happens regularly, and just two days ago, we protested at the councillor’s office demanding action,” said M Sankara Pandian of Sellur.

Officials said workers are deployed daily to clear blockages. But residents in other parts of the city face similar hardships. "In South Gate, manholes overflow almost every month. Sewage stagnates in the streets, the stench is unbearable, and water splashes onto pedestrians when vehicles pass.

The corporation should monitor better and create awareness to stop dumping of solid waste into drains,” said M Masthan, a resident.

Ward 64 councillor Solai M Raja has also pressed for improved maintenance of pumping stations. “Low-horsepower motors struggle to pump sewage, leading to overflows. Additional motors should be kept ready as replacements,” he said.

Civic activists point to stormwater diversion into UGD lines as another cause of blockages. “Separate stormwater drains are needed. People also dump cow dung into open drains, which later clogs the system. Awareness campaigns are essential,” said activist T Nageshwaran.

Corporation officials have assured that preventive steps are being taken. But residents in newly added areas continue to await completion of UGD connections in their neighbourhoods.