CM launches Rs 2.5 lakh crore Chennai mobility plan, single ticketing app

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday approved a Rs 2.5-lakh-crore (USD 30 billion) Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area, laying out a 25-year roadmap to expand and integrate the city’s transport network and introduce a first-of-its-kind QR-based ticketing system enabling commuters to use a single ticket across various modes of transportation including buses, metro and suburban trains. The decision was taken at the second meeting of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) at the state secretariat.

As part of CMP, Chennai Metro’s network will expand from 172km to 444km by 2048, including the 54-km first phase and the 118-km second phase now under way, while a 152-km light rail network is also proposed. Suburban rail capacity will be strengthened with 182km of new corridors and upgrades to 126km of existing tracks.

A 438-km Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) network is also planned, including major links from Alandur/Tambaram to Parandur and Kancheepuram to Chengalpattu and Puducherry/ Cuddalore, and from Chennai Central to Gummidipoondi, Sri City and Nellore.

The CMP divides projects into short, medium, and long-term phases, with Rs 75,976 crore earmarked for works to be completed by 2030, largely for public transport expansion, followed by Rs 95,777 crore of projects through 2040 and Rs 40,768 crore of investments in the final phase through 2048.