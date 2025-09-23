CM Stalin launches multiple projects for police, fire service departments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated completed infrastructure for the police and fire service departments from the secretariat on Monday.

The CM inaugurated 342 police quarters, two police stations, six police buildings, constructed at a total cost of Rs 97.65 crore and a new regional office for fire and rescue services at Villupuram costing Rs 1.04 crore. In Sivaganga district, he inaugurated a new building for the Tirupattur fire and rescue station, constructed at Rs 2.12 crore.

He also laid the foundation for a state training centre for fire and rescue services in Kalavakkam, Chengalpattu district, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 21.85 crore. He also laid the foundation for eight new Social Justice hostels with comprehensive infrastructure, estimated at Rs 61.44 crore, coming up in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Madurai, and Nilgiris districts.

Moreover, for the backward, most backward, and minority welfare department, Stalin inaugurated additional classroom buildings and a student hostel for the Social Justice school, built at Rs 3.94 crore.