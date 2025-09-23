Coimbatore-based artist illustrates endemic butterflies

COIMBATORE: With a dash of colour and a master stroke, lasting over one and a half years, 61-year-old Suresh Ragavan was able to bring alive 74 endemic species of butterflies across the country through his illustrations, while also giving their names in Tamil and English.

He has also sourced data for each butterfly, such as family conservation status and diet. Earlier, he had illustrated 50 endemic birds, 42 endemic wild animals, and 155 endemic orchids, ahead of the Endemic Bird Day on May 13, 2023.



Speaking to TNIE, former illustrator of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Suresh Ragavan, said that he is the first in the country to have completed the task, to create awareness among the younger generation about butterflies.

"There are 1,350 butterfly species across the country, of which 329 are in Tamil Nadu, which is the second highest population in the country after Arunachal Pradesh, where the population is 589 species. Out of 329, there are 40 endemic butterflies in Tamil Nadu," he added.