Coimbatore-based artist illustrates endemic butterflies

COIMBATORE: With a dash of colour and a master stroke, lasting over one and a half years, 61-year-old Suresh Ragavan was able to bring alive 74 endemic species of butterflies across the country through his illustrations, while also giving their names in Tamil and English.
He has also sourced data for each butterfly, such as family conservation status and diet. Earlier, he had illustrated 50 endemic birds, 42 endemic wild animals, and 155 endemic orchids, ahead of the Endemic Bird Day on May 13, 2023.
Speaking to TNIE, former illustrator of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Suresh Ragavan, said that he is the first in the country to have completed the task, to create awareness among the younger generation about butterflies.
"There are 1,350 butterfly species across the country, of which 329 are in Tamil Nadu, which is the second highest population in the country after Arunachal Pradesh, where the population is 589 species. Out of 329, there are 40 endemic butterflies in Tamil Nadu," he added.
"I have been striving to bring out the colour through these illustrations, to give it a realistic touch, especially the wings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated my efforts during the 103rd episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' on July 31, 2023. I will be happy if the young generation in the state comes to know about the status of butterflies and starts protecting them," said Suresh Ragavan, who needs sponsorship from philanthropists, to organise exhibitions showcasing his artworks and attract crowds to create awareness among the masses.
Suresh also illustrated 157 endemic, endangered, and red-listed bird species and kept them for display at the Dakshinachitra Gallery in Chennai, in May this year. Currently, he is also involved in sketching wild animals living across the country. "It will take one month to complete sketching 75 wild animals, including elephants and tigers, at my own expense," he said.