DMK issues gag order on its leaders barring them from talking about TVK

CHENNAI: The DMK leadership issued a gag order on second-rung leaders, including ministers, restraining them from talking about actor Vijay and his party the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), during the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu public meetings held over the past two days across the state.

According to sources, the party leadership sent messages on WhatsApp to the functionaries prior to these meetings, which were conducted by the party’s district units on September 20 and 21. During these gatherings, the DMK cadre and all the participants took a pledge, ‘I will not let Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame’.

At one such meeting held in the Kancheepuram South district unit, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi openly revealed it, saying, “We have been ordered not to speak about them (TVK). They are speaking about us, but we are not allowed to respond.”