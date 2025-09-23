Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized, five held at Arakkonam station

RANIPET: Five persons were arrested at the Arakkonam railway station for smuggling drugs worth Rs 1 crore from Mumbai to Chennai. The arrested were Murthash (37), Mangesh (46), Sahith (40), Shankar (34) and Umaiyar (22), all hailing from Mumbai.

Following drug smuggling complaints via the the Mumbai-Chennai superfast express passing through Arakkonam station, a police team under the supervision of Arakkonam DSP Y Jaffar Siddik and led by Prohibition Enforcement Wing Inspector Chandrakumar, began frequent inspections at the station and inside the trains, the police said.

The personnel initially arrested the two accused and sent them to judicial custody. Two were found to be purchasing drugs, being passed off as painkillers, at low prices from a medical store in Mumbai and selling them at higher prices in Chennai and other areas. The police also scanned through their phones and bank accounts.