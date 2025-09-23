Haphazard parking chokes traffic near Muthannankulam lakefront

COIMBATORE: The scenic Muthannankulam lakefront on Thadagam road, developed under the Smart City project to offer citizens a refreshing recreational space, is now grappling with chaotic parking and rampant encroachments.
The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) transformed the bunds of the Muthannankulam waterbody with a walker's pathway, benches, food courts, and children's play areas to encourage leisure activities.
However, while the civic body strictly mandates parking spaces for commercial buildings, it has failed to provide dedicated parking facilities for the lakefront. The oversight has resulted in visitors parking vehicles haphazardly along the roadside, leaving motorists with little room to navigate the busy stretch of Thadagam Road.
On weekends and evenings, the situation becomes chaotic. Visitors and vendors who set up makeshift eateries, stalls, and even a mini Ferris wheel occupy large portions of the roadside. The encroachments block traffic and pose safety risks for pedestrians and motorists alike.
"It has become a nightmare to drive here during the evenings. Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, and sometimes it takes nearly 20 minutes just to cross this stretch," R Lakshman Shiva, a regular commuter, complained.
The problem has drawn criticism from social activists and frequent visitors who fear that the lakefront's intended purpose as a peaceful public space is being undermined. Even traffic police personnel have expressed frustration. Struggling to control the swelling crowd and vehicles, they have urged the CCMC to allocate space for parking within the lakefront premises.
Acknowledging the issue, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that while parking space is limited at the lakefront, measures are being planned to address the problem.
"We are aware of the parking issues and will take necessary steps to create ample parking spaces. As for traders and other encroachments, we will remove them immediately to free up Thadagam Road and ease congestion," he added.
Until a solution is implemented, the picturesque lakefront, a space envisioned for relaxation, will remain mired in traffic snarls.