Haphazard parking chokes traffic near Muthannankulam lakefront

"It has become a nightmare to drive here during the evenings. Vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, and sometimes it takes nearly 20 minutes just to cross this stretch," R Lakshman Shiva, a regular commuter, complained.

The problem has drawn criticism from social activists and frequent visitors who fear that the lakefront's intended purpose as a peaceful public space is being undermined. Even traffic police personnel have expressed frustration. Struggling to control the swelling crowd and vehicles, they have urged the CCMC to allocate space for parking within the lakefront premises.



Acknowledging the issue, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE that while parking space is limited at the lakefront, measures are being planned to address the problem.

"We are aware of the parking issues and will take necessary steps to create ample parking spaces. As for traders and other encroachments, we will remove them immediately to free up Thadagam Road and ease congestion," he added.



Until a solution is implemented, the picturesque lakefront, a space envisioned for relaxation, will remain mired in traffic snarls.