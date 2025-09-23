‘Honour’ killing: special court in Tirunelveli dismisses bail petition of accused

TIRUNELVELI: The special court for SC/ST atrocity cases in Tirunelveli on Monday dismissed the bail petition filed by Jeyapaul, one of the accused in the ‘honour’ killing of Dalit IT worker Kavin Selvaganesh in July.
Jeyapaul was arrested by the CB-CID on August 13 for allegedly helping prime suspect S Surjith destroy evidence, including a blood-stained shirt, at his quarry in Thoothukudi district. He filed his bail petition on September 16, which was adjourned to September 18 and later to September 22.
The CB-CID strongly objected to the bail, stating that Jeyapaul might tamper with evidence. The agency also argued that one of the accused, Sub-inspector S Krishnakumari — Surjith’s mother — is yet to be arrested and remains absconding.
After hearing the petition, Judge S Hema denied Jeyapaul’s bail and dismissed his plea. Jeyapaul is the cousin of the prime accused, who after murdering Kavin, went to Jeyapaul’s residence based on the advice of his father Saravanan. Earlier, on September 16, the court had also dismissed the bail petition of Saravanan, who is also an SI.
Interim stay on transfer of govt docs’ assn leader
Chennai: Justice A D Jagadish Chandira of the Madras HC has temporarily stayed the transfer of Dr Perumal Pillai, president of the Legal Coordination Committee of government doctors, from the Institute of Child Health, Chennai, to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College. The interim relief was granted recently on a petition filed by him seeking to quash the transfer which was ordered on the grounds of alleged unauthorised absence. The judge also directed the authorities concerned to effect his re-transfer from Nagapattinam to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvallur. Dr Pillai, an associate professor, was shunted out of Chennai after his rally demanding pay hike on par with the central government doctors.
DMK stifling oppn voices, alleges plea
Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court by an advocate, M L Ravi, founder of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi (political party), seeking to implead him in the case filed by TVK, which sought directions to the Tamil Nadu DGP to relax the severe conditions imposed by the police officials concerned for holding actor Vijay’s (TVK chief) roadshow. The petitioner alleged that the ruling party in the state is using its might to stifle the voice of the opposition political party and thereby attempting to crush democracy, and this is proved by the list of onerous conditions imposed by the state police for Vijay’s roadshows and public meetings, while authorities liberally grant permission to the main opposition party, the AIADMK. It is Vijay today and it may be other parties tomorrow, he said, praying for the court to implead him.
‘Form expert team to ensure water quality’
Chennai: The first bench of the Madras HC, comprising CJ Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, has directed the Tambaram corporation to form an expert team, under the chairmanship of the commissioner, for preparing an action plan to ensure water drawn from the Chitlapakkam lake is of good quality, and is supplied to households. The direction was issued when a plea filed by Chitlapakkam Rising Charitable Trust came up for hearing.