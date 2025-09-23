‘Honour’ killing: special court in Tirunelveli dismisses bail petition of accused

TIRUNELVELI: The special court for SC/ST atrocity cases in Tirunelveli on Monday dismissed the bail petition filed by Jeyapaul, one of the accused in the ‘honour’ killing of Dalit IT worker Kavin Selvaganesh in July.

Jeyapaul was arrested by the CB-CID on August 13 for allegedly helping prime suspect S Surjith destroy evidence, including a blood-stained shirt, at his quarry in Thoothukudi district. He filed his bail petition on September 16, which was adjourned to September 18 and later to September 22.

The CB-CID strongly objected to the bail, stating that Jeyapaul might tamper with evidence. The agency also argued that one of the accused, Sub-inspector S Krishnakumari — Surjith’s mother — is yet to be arrested and remains absconding.

After hearing the petition, Judge S Hema denied Jeyapaul’s bail and dismissed his plea. Jeyapaul is the cousin of the prime accused, who after murdering Kavin, went to Jeyapaul’s residence based on the advice of his father Saravanan. Earlier, on September 16, the court had also dismissed the bail petition of Saravanan, who is also an SI.