Increase milk procurement price by Rs 15 per litre: TN dairy farmers stage protest 

SALEM: Dairy farmers staged a protest at the Salem Union of Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited, popularly known as Aavin, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government increase the milk procurement price by Rs 15 per litre. The protest was organised under the banner of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.

Farmers highlighted that milk collected by cooperative societies in the region is sent to the Salem Union of Aavin.

At present, the government procurement price is Rs 38 per litre for cow's milk and Rs 48 per litre for buffalo milk. They pointed out that the cost of essential dairy inputs including dry fodder, green fodder, paddy straw and cotton seed cake have risen sharply in the open market, significantly increasing the cost of milk production.

The association president R Velusamy said, "The cost of feed, which was Rs 700 per sack earlier, is now nearly Rs 1,200. Similarly, cotton seed cake, which was Rs 28 per kg, has risen to nearly Rs 47 per kg. Along with increased labour costs, these expenses have put tremendous pressure on farmers."

The protesters said the current procurement rates are inadequate to cover production expenses and sustain their livelihood. They emphasised the urgent need for the government to raise the procurement price by Rs 15 per litre for both cow milk and buffalo milk to provide fair compensation to farmers.

The farmers further warned that if the government fails to implement their demand, they will stop sending milk to cooperative societies starting October 22, and escalate their protest. They called on the authorities to take immediate steps to address the concerns of the dairy community to prevent further financial stress on farmers.

The protest was led by the association’s state vice president K Raja Perumal and state deputy general secretary N Sivaperumaan.