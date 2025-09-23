India aims to host Olympics in 2036: Union minister at Isha Gramotsavam

Tamil Nadu

The 17th edition of Isha Gramotsavam spanned 183 locations over two months, featuring 63,220 participants.
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sadhguru, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, Chess Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, and para-Olympian Bhavina Patel were present.
COIMBATORE: India aims to host the 2036 Olympics, which will be a milestone for Indian sports, said Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Coimbatore, on Sunday.

Speaking during the grand finale of Isha Gramotsavam, held at the Isha Yoga Centre, the minister said, “Every rural game represents not just a village, but the whole of Bharat. This is the soul of Isha Gramotsavam, showing us the journey from a village to the world.”

Mandaviya further sought ‘Sadhguru’ Jaggi Vasudev’s support in identifying rural talent and expressed his interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Isha Foundation.

“It is my commitment that by 2028, Isha Gramotsavam would be held in all 28 states of the country. It is not about the sport, but an essential effort to reignite and rekindle a different level of life in rural India. The true talents of our country come from villages. Cities may polish talents, but legends are born in the soil of villages. India aims to host the 2036 Olympics, which will be a milestone for Indian sports. When we host the Olympics in our country, every other nation will see our technology and facilities,” he said.

The 17th edition of Isha Gramotsavam spanned 183 locations over two months, featuring 63,220 participants. The festival was held in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Puducherry.

