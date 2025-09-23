Laser lights from near Coimbatore airport disturbs landing: Authorities

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore International Airport authorities have raised concerns over laser lights from surrounding areas interfering with the pilots' vision, particularly during night landings, posing a threat to operations. They have urged the Coimbatore city police to implement strict measures and sensitisation to curb the issue.
They said that laser beams can disorient pilots due to the glare, flash blindness, and increasing risk of mishaps during critical landing. The police are expected to investigate and take action to prevent such disturbances, possibly by identifying and penalising those responsible for directing laser lights towards the runway.
"Landing an aircraft is a critical phase that demands precise focus and unobstructed visibility, and any distraction increases the risk of misjudgments, potentially leading to mishaps. The issue is especially pronounced at night when pilots' eyes are adjusted to low-light conditions, making bright laser beams particularly disorienting. We faced several such incidents and informed the police whenever they happened," said Director of Coimbatore Airport G Sampathkumar.
"The laser beams mostly came from private places like party halls and hotels. We do not know whether they are doing it intentionally or not. The police may increase surveillance or patrols in areas surrounding the airport, particularly during evening and night when the issue is most prevalent," said another official from the airport.
The issue was discussed in the recent Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meeting that was held last month. The meeting urged police to raise awareness on this issue in the surroundings of the airport, such as Chinniyampalayam and Neelambur.
"To address the issue effectively, the Coimbatore city police are expected to take proactive steps, such as locating the sources of the laser lights. They may issue public warnings to raise awareness about the dangers and legal consequences of pointing lasers at aircraft. Beyond enforcement, preventive measures could include installing warning signs near the airport and conducting community outreach to educate residents, AAI officials said.