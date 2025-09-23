Laser lights from near Coimbatore airport disturbs landing: Authorities



"The laser beams mostly came from private places like party halls and hotels. We do not know whether they are doing it intentionally or not. The police may increase surveillance or patrols in areas surrounding the airport, particularly during evening and night when the issue is most prevalent," said another official from the airport.



The issue was discussed in the recent Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meeting that was held last month. The meeting urged police to raise awareness on this issue in the surroundings of the airport, such as Chinniyampalayam and Neelambur.



"To address the issue effectively, the Coimbatore city police are expected to take proactive steps, such as locating the sources of the laser lights. They may issue public warnings to raise awareness about the dangers and legal consequences of pointing lasers at aircraft. Beyond enforcement, preventive measures could include installing warning signs near the airport and conducting community outreach to educate residents, AAI officials said.