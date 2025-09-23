Over 700 TNSTC staff await retirement benefits in Madurai

MADURAI: Over 3,000 employees who retired from state-run transport corporations like the TNSTC, SETC and MTC have not received their Superannuation benefits since April 2024. Of this, more than 700 employees who retired in the Madurai region of TNSTC.

Members of the TNSTC Employees Union, which is affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), have been staging protest in front of eight state transport corporation depots, for the past 31 days.

Speaking to TNIE, TNSTC Employees Federation State Vice-President V Pitchai said that despite the protest, the government has not initiated any steps to disburse the dues. "Since April, more than 3,000 retired staff have not received their retirement benefits. In addition, over 95,000 retired employees have been waiting since January 2016 for 42% DA arrears," said Pitchai.

Criticizing the DMK of not honouring some of its key poll promises, he said "The DMK pledged timely disbursal of retirement benefits and implementation of a pension scheme for employees who joined service on or after April 4, 2023. Neither promise has been fulfilled," he said.