Political events choke Madurai, residents want them to be moved to outskirts

MADURAI: Witnessing chaos already unfolding through the campaigns held recently by a few political parties with an eye on the 2026 Assembly election, residents of Madurai urge the authorities concerned to review the list of spots designated in the city for holding public meetings and undertaking campaigning, or even better, shift such events outside the city or lesser congested areas to minimise disruptions.

A notification by the district collectorate in June this year designated a total of 28 spots in the city for holding protests/ demonstrations, 29 spots for public meetings, 38 spots for street corner meetings and two spots for organising processions and rallies.

V Kalamegam (46), a resident, however, wanted designated spots like K Pudur, Palanganatham and the Thiruvalluvar statue near the collectorate changed. “If a meeting takes place (at the spots), especially in the evening, commuters suffer greatly,” he said.

Mentioning the public being forced to take a “10-kilometre-long” diversion to a spot that would otherwise be hardly a few hundred metres away if the event takes place in Palanganatham, he also pointed out that the meeting spot at K Pudur is located next to a bus stand and amid several hospitals.

Further, the spot near the collectorate is on the way to the GRH, and the DM court junction, although being heard in court for being designated a meeting spot, can be avoided as it affects local businesses, Kalamegam said.