Political events choke Madurai, residents want them to be moved to outskirts

MADURAI: Witnessing chaos already unfolding through the campaigns held recently by a few political parties with an eye on the 2026 Assembly election, residents of Madurai urge the authorities concerned to review the list of spots designated in the city for holding public meetings and undertaking campaigning, or even better, shift such events outside the city or lesser congested areas to minimise disruptions.
A notification by the district collectorate in June this year designated a total of 28 spots in the city for holding protests/ demonstrations, 29 spots for public meetings, 38 spots for street corner meetings and two spots for organising processions and rallies.
V Kalamegam (46), a resident, however, wanted designated spots like K Pudur, Palanganatham and the Thiruvalluvar statue near the collectorate changed. “If a meeting takes place (at the spots), especially in the evening, commuters suffer greatly,” he said.
Mentioning the public being forced to take a “10-kilometre-long” diversion to a spot that would otherwise be hardly a few hundred metres away if the event takes place in Palanganatham, he also pointed out that the meeting spot at K Pudur is located next to a bus stand and amid several hospitals.
Further, the spot near the collectorate is on the way to the GRH, and the DM court junction, although being heard in court for being designated a meeting spot, can be avoided as it affects local businesses, Kalamegam said.
Another city resident, S Ganeshan (29), is of the opinion that meetings that can draw a crowd of more than a few thousand should not be allowed within city limits.”A small meeting can be permitted inside the city,” he said.
Even parties like the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP recently held either their internal party meetings or public meetings on the city outskirts or farther away, resulting in fewer difficulties for commuters, Ganeshan added, urging the district administration to review the existing points within the city limits.
When enquired, a police official admitted that holding public meetings at spots such as K Pudur and the Thiruvalluvar statue would mean trouble for the public. They, however, cannot be changed due to the “pressure” from political parties and a lack of other suitable spots within the city.
While citing the ongoing bridge work at Goripalayam and at Apollo Junction for the difficulty in convening public meetings at K Pudur, the official added that the police take more precautions to hold meetings at Palanganatham.
“On previous occasions, they have changed the meeting points. In a similar fashion, they will consider changing some of the existing meeting points,” the police official said.