Promotions elude 89 MKU staff despite making the cut

MADURAI: Despite being qualified and having met the eligibility criteria nearly three years ago, promotions have continued to elude around 100 faculty members of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), thanks to the alleged inaction of the authorities.

This lack of promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS)-2022 is giving anxious moments to the aggrieved faculty members, who had staged a protest and made several representations that met with little success.

According to university sources, the delay in promotions is causing frustration among the affected faculty, many of whom have completed the required minimum years of service, academic qualifications, research contributions, and performance assessments mandated under the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA) general secretary Prof C Muniyandi said, “CAS-2022 was officially notified on December 16, 2023, and interviews were held under the then Vice-Chancellor J Kumar on February 12, 13 and March 5, 2024.

A total of 89 eligible candidates participated in the process. But till now, no communication has been received from the authorities,” he said.

He said MUFA has made repeated efforts to seek clarity including several representation letters to E Sundaravalli, the chairperson of the university’s convener committee. However, no official update has been issued to the candidates. “On behalf of MUFA members, we recently staged a protest inside the Registrar’s office. But even that ended in vain,” he added.