Resolve complaints of over 45 days: TNEB chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) chairman J Radhakrishnan on Monday instructed senior officials to clear all consumer complaints that have been pending for over 45 days without any delay.

Quality supervision officers should verify the resolution of complaints, Radhakrishnan emphasised, and warned that strict action will be taken against those who damage the image of the board through errors in electricity consumption assessment or bill preparation.

IT and finance wings must immediately develop monitoring systems to avoid such errors in the future, he added. As part of monsoon preparedness, the chairman advised officials to conduct training programmes for both the public and employees under the disaster management plan.

“Field teams’ details, including contact numbers and employee information, should be updated quickly to ensure readiness during emergencies,” he said.

Officials were also asked to keep sufficient stock of poles, power line cables, and other materials.