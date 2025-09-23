Rs 6,000 crore ponzi scam: ED quizzes accused deported from Thailand in Puzhal jail

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has commenced a money laundering probe into an alleged Rs 6,000-crore scam where the Vellore-based LNS International Financial Services firm allegedly duped investors by promising returns as high as 6%-10% every month.

Official sources said the officials from ED’s Chennai zone interrogated Janarthanan Sundaram, one of the four owners of the firm, at the Puzhal jail a few days ago. He was deported from Thailand in January after the CBI had issued an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him based on a request by the Tamil Nadu Economic Offences Wing.

The EOW had registered a case under sections for cheating and the TN Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in August 2022 following the Madras High Court’s direction based on a plea by a victim. The agency also filed a final report before the trial court.