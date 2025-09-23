Short-duration winter session of Tamil Nadu Assembly to begin from October 14: Speaker Appavu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday announced that the winter session of the State Assembly will begin from October 14.

The short-duration session is expected to last for four or five days. The Business Advisory Committee of the House, which will be meeting ahead of October 14, will decide the duration.

On October 14, condolence resolutions will be adopted in memory of TK Amul Kandasamy, MLA representing the Valparai (Reserved) Constituency who died on June 21, and for a few personalities who died recently. Besides, obituary references will be read out for seven former members of the House who passed away during the past five months when the House was not in session.

The Speaker said the additional supplementary estimates for the current financial year will be presented by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and will be adopted.

Asked about the charge by former BJP state president, K Annamalai, that Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker is the only Speaker to speak politics in the country, Appavu quipped, "We became MLAs by getting the votes of the people, isn't it?"

The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly was adjourned on April 29 and the House had to meet within 180 days of the previous session - i.e., by the last week of October.