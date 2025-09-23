Speaker Appavu demands Vijay to call CM with ‘maanbumiku’ prefix

TIRUNELVELI: Responding to actor Vijay’s statement that those spreading lies about his party were in fear of the people’s growing recognition, Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Sunday recalled the actor’s alleged attempt to pacify former chief minister (J Jayalalithaa) during the ‘Thalaiva’ movie issue.

“The actor had been waiting for three days at Kodanad during the ‘Thalaiva’ movie issue and had fallen at former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s feet,” Appavu told reporters.

He demanded that Vijay should address the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Chief Minister with the prefix ‘maanbumiku’ (honourable).

“He is now speaking as CM uncle and CM sir, like in cinema, with arrogance, drawing courage from the BJP. The Home Minister Amit Shah guided Vijay to float a party through Bussy Anand and former IRS officer Arunraj, provided Y-category security to the actor without demand, and arranged a separate flight for his travel,” he added.