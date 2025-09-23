Speaker Appavu demands Vijay to call CM with ‘maanbumiku’ prefix

TIRUNELVELI: Responding to actor Vijay’s statement that those spreading lies about his party were in fear of the people’s growing recognition, Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Sunday recalled the actor’s alleged attempt to pacify former chief minister (J Jayalalithaa) during the ‘Thalaiva’ movie issue.
“The actor had been waiting for three days at Kodanad during the ‘Thalaiva’ movie issue and had fallen at former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s feet,” Appavu told reporters.
He demanded that Vijay should address the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Chief Minister with the prefix ‘maanbumiku’ (honourable).
“He is now speaking as CM uncle and CM sir, like in cinema, with arrogance, drawing courage from the BJP. The Home Minister Amit Shah guided Vijay to float a party through Bussy Anand and former IRS officer Arunraj, provided Y-category security to the actor without demand, and arranged a separate flight for his travel,” he added.
“During his recent speech, Vijay asked if the DMK government can impose conditions for the meetings of the Prime Minister and Amit Shah. This shows he is operated by the BJP. He doesn’t know the protocol followed during the meeting of leaders. He must avoid defamatory speeches. The Central government is mounting pressure on the Tamil Nadu government by making Vijay float a party,” he charged.
Appavu further blamed the BJP-led government for not releasing funds to the State school education department while allocating funds to Maharashtra. He said the frequent visits of Union Ministers would not yield any results for the opposition parties.
Earlier in the day, Appavu held a consultation meeting with district Collector Dr R Sukumar and officials of various departments in connection with new drinking water supply schemes being implemented in his Radhapuram constituency.