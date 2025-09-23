Teen boy stripped off clothes, ragged by three teenagers in government hostel in Madurai

MADURAI: A 14-year-old student of a government industrial training institute (ITI) was stripped and brutally beaten up allegedly by three of his batchmates in a case of ragging at a government Kallar hostel at Chekkanurani in Madurai district.

The incident, which took place on the night of September 18, has triggered outrage after a 39-second video of the act went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The video, which was recorded by a friend of the victim, shows the juveniles — who are first-year students of a course at the ITI — forcing the victim to strip and later beating him on his private parts with a slipper. The victim, who is a first-year student, can be seen begging for his clothes.

Acting on a complaint from the victim’s father, Chekkanurani police detained the three boys on Tuesday and booked them under Sections 115 (2), 133, and 351(2) of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday evening, sources said.