Three Class 9 girls consume poison, faint in classroom in TN govt school

COIMBATORE: A shocking incident unfolded on Monday morning when three Class 9 girls from a government higher secondary school in Kanjampatti near Pollachi, collapsed in their classroom, allegedly after consuming poison.

School authorities said classes had resumed after a two-day break when the three students fainted. Before losing consciousness, the girls had told classmates that they had ingested poison, sources added.

Fellow students screamed for help, drawing teachers to the classroom. The staff immediately called an ambulance, and the girls were rushed to the Pollachi government hospital, where they continue to receive intensive care.

The reason behind the students’ drastic action is unclear. Police have launched a probe to determine whether the girls were distressed by disciplinary action or faced other issues that prompted the attempt. Initial reports suggest a confrontation with teachers earlier in the day, but police have not confirmed details.

Parents and relatives of the students rushed to the hospital, leading to tense scenes outside the facility. Police were deployed to prevent overcrowding.

Family members told reporters that there was nothing abnormal in the girls’ behaviour before they left home. They expressed frustration that teachers were unwilling to share information about the events leading up to the incident and urged authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry.

(Assistance for those who are having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s Helpline number 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050)