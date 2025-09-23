TN: Three-year-old dies 20 days after dog bite, health staff rule out rabies

KRISHNAGIRI: A three-year-old boy, who was bitten by a stray dog near Kelamangalam, died without responding to treatment after 20 days in Hosur, on Sunday. Health department sources said there were no symptoms of rabies.

The victim, N Sathya, was residing with his parents at Masinayakanpalli village near Hosur. The family hailed from Uttar Pradesh, and his parents were working in an agricultural field at Masinayakanpalli for the past four months.

On August 31, Sathya was bitten by a stray dog when he was playing, and he was taken to the Government Krishnagiri District Headquarters Hospital where he was administered anti-rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin injection. He was given three doses of vaccination, and discharged on September 8.

On Sunday afternoon, he developed stomach pain and was taken to the government hospital in Hosur, but was declared dead on arrival.

Health department sources told TNIE, “The boy did not have any symptoms of rabies such as hydrophobia. He developed abdominal pain and fainted after attending nature’s call. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.”

The dog which bit Sathya was also not identified as the family stayed near the village outskirts, and many people were unaware of the incident, health department sources added.