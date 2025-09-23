Two Tiruchy corporation contract staff suffocate to death in UGD pipeline

TIRUCHY: Two contract sanitation workers of the city corporation died from asphyxiation on Monday while engaging in the commissioning of a newly-built underground drainage (UGD) pipeline network near Carmel Garden in Muthunagar, Tiruverumbur, sources said.

The deceased were identified as A Ravi (38) of Thiruvappur in Pudukkottai and Prabu (32) of Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi. Ravi had been working on contract for a construction firm engaged by the Tiruchy corporation for the past three years. Both men were the breadwinners for their respective families.

According to the police, Ravi stepped into the sewer line to correct a jet rod used for clearing blockage when he slipped and collapsed after inhaling the fumes inside. Prabu, who rushed in to rescue him, also collapsed by inhaling the fumes.