100 more MBBS seats to be added in third round of medical counselling

CHENNAI: As many as 100 more MBBS seats will be added in the third round of MBBS and BDS counselling since the National Medical Commission has given approval to two more private medical colleges, a senior member of the selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R) said on Tuesday.

In the second round of counselling, 100 MBBS and 50 more BDS seats were added as the NMC gave approval for 50 MBBS seats each in two private medical universities and 50 BDS seats in a self-financing dental college.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said the selection committee had allotted 613 MBBS and BDS seats to government students under 7.5% reservation in the first round and seven more seats were added to the quota in the second round, increasing the total of number of MBBS and BDS seats added to the quota to 620 this year. Allotted seats positions will be known when the results of the second round get declared on September 24 (Wednesday), the senior official said.

The committee started the process for second round of MBBS and BDS counselling for the academic year 2025-26 on September 16 and choice filling concluded on 23rd. Once vacant positions are known, counselling dates for virtual vacancy will be announced. A total of 613 seats were reserved for MBBS and BDS under the quota in the first round of counselling this year, of which 494 were MBBS and 119 were BDS seats, the official added. Last year a total of 623 seats — 498 MBBS and 125 BDS — were allotted under the 7.5% quota.