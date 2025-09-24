Coimbatore Western Ring Road phase one delayed, main carriageway expected to open by November

COIMBATORE: Originally slated to open this month, Coimbatore's ambitious Western Ring Road project, designed to ease traffic congestion and provide a vital link in the western outskirts of the city, has hit multiple roadblocks, pushing the completion date of its first phase from September to December this year.
The 32.43-km four-lane corridor, also known as the Western Bypass, will connect Mylkal on Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) to Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67).
Cutting across 15 revenue villages, the project aims to divert heavy vehicles away from the city's central business areas, significantly reducing traffic pressure on key arterial roads.
However, a host of challenges, including a shortage of suitable soil, farmers' opposition to taking soil from Chinnavedampatti lake, rising construction material costs, and a shortage of civil workers, have slowed progress.
Phase 1 of the project, spanning 11.80 km from Madukkarai to Madampatti via Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, and Theethipalayam, is nearly 90% complete but still requires key finishing works.
Launched in August 2023 at an estimated Rs 250 crore, the first phase was initially expected to be completed by September 2025, allowing authorities to shift focus to the second phase--a 12.10 km stretch from Madampatti to Somayampalayam.
The second phase, costing `368 crore, will run through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli, and Somayampalayam.
The officials have completed over 90% of the land acquisition works for phase two and are awaiting funds from the government.
A third and final phase will cover 8.09 km from Pannimadai to Narasimhanaickenpalayam via Nanjundapuram and Kurudampalayam. The government has sanctioned `320 crore for land acquisition across all three phases.
Senior officials from the State Highways department told TNIE the remaining works in Phase 1 include paving a 2 km stretch of road, completing one flyover at Mylkal, and constructing truck lay bays. While the Madampatti junction flyover has been completed, bridge work at Mylkal junction is only 40% complete.
"Delays in land acquisition, relocation of pipelines and EB cables, and the presence of a crematorium near Mylkal slowed the flyover work considerably," a senior SH official told TNIE. "We also faced unexpected challenges in procuring soil for embankment construction. However, we are now moving at a faster pace and expect to finish soon."
According to the official, the remaining 2 km of road work is expected to be completed by the end of October. Around 42 of the 45 small and large bridge works have been finished. While the bridge work at Mylkal will extend until December, the main carriageway will likely be opened to the public by November, offering partial relief to commuters even before the official inauguration.
Regarding the service roads, SH officials said mud roads will be paved for now and converted into asphalt roads after obtaining additional funds from the government. The SH officials also revealed that currently there are no plans to set up toll booths, adding that the final call will be taken by the government in the future.