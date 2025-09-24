Coimbatore Western Ring Road phase one delayed, main carriageway expected to open by November

COIMBATORE: Originally slated to open this month, Coimbatore's ambitious Western Ring Road project, designed to ease traffic congestion and provide a vital link in the western outskirts of the city, has hit multiple roadblocks, pushing the completion date of its first phase from September to December this year.

The 32.43-km four-lane corridor, also known as the Western Bypass, will connect Mylkal on Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) to Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67).

Cutting across 15 revenue villages, the project aims to divert heavy vehicles away from the city's central business areas, significantly reducing traffic pressure on key arterial roads.

However, a host of challenges, including a shortage of suitable soil, farmers' opposition to taking soil from Chinnavedampatti lake, rising construction material costs, and a shortage of civil workers, have slowed progress.

Phase 1 of the project, spanning 11.80 km from Madukkarai to Madampatti via Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, and Theethipalayam, is nearly 90% complete but still requires key finishing works.

Launched in August 2023 at an estimated Rs 250 crore, the first phase was initially expected to be completed by September 2025, allowing authorities to shift focus to the second phase--a 12.10 km stretch from Madampatti to Somayampalayam.

The second phase, costing `368 crore, will run through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, Vadavalli, and Somayampalayam.

The officials have completed over 90% of the land acquisition works for phase two and are awaiting funds from the government.

A third and final phase will cover 8.09 km from Pannimadai to Narasimhanaickenpalayam via Nanjundapuram and Kurudampalayam. The government has sanctioned `320 crore for land acquisition across all three phases.