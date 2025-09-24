E-pass system in Nilgiris due to DMK’s failure: AIADMK EPS

NILGIRIS/ERODE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has blamed the DMK government over the introduction of e-pass in the Nilgiris by the Madras High Court.
Campaigning at Coonoor 0n Tuesday afternoon, Palaniswami said the senior advocates of the state government had failed to present a strong case at the court, resulting in court restricting the number of vehicles in the Nilgiris to 6,000 per day.
He said once the AIADMK government comes to power, it will help retrieve the livelihood of traders and farmers across the district who are fully dependent on tourism.
Palaniswami alleged the rift between DMK and its ally Congress has widened, and the national party’s leaders are upset over “the DMK’s looting”. He said this in response to the statements of former Congress state president KS Alagiri and MLA Rajesh Kumar that the national party would demand more Assembly seats and share in power from DMK.
He also alleged corruption prevails in all the departments the state. “In the last four-and-a-half years of DMK rule, irregularities in Tasmac alone comes around `22,000 crore. Prohibition and Excise Minister S Muthusamy has also accepted that Tasmac staff are receiving `10 extra per bottle. Once AIADMK comes to power, we will take legal action against those involved,” he said.
At Sengottaiyan’s turf Palaniswami received a rousing reception at Gobichettipalayam, the constituency of veteran AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan who raised a war flag against him in the party.
A large number of AIADMK cadre gathered in front of the bus stand in Gobichettipalayam and welcomed the party chief with garlands and shawls, with the accompaniment of drums. At the time of EPS’ visit, Sengottaiyan’s was out of town. The supporters of the veteran leader also did not participate.
Minor differences will be resolved: Annamalai
Chennai: Former state BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said he expects minor differences within the NDA alliance to be resolved soon, stressing that the primary objective is to defeat the DMK. On his recent meeting with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Annamalai said the AMMK chief would take a call on the alliance in November, but added he has been urged to reconsider his decision to exit the alliance. ENS