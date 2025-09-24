E-pass system in Nilgiris due to DMK’s failure: AIADMK EPS

NILGIRIS/ERODE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has blamed the DMK government over the introduction of e-pass in the Nilgiris by the Madras High Court.

Campaigning at Coonoor 0n Tuesday afternoon, Palaniswami said the senior advocates of the state government had failed to present a strong case at the court, resulting in court restricting the number of vehicles in the Nilgiris to 6,000 per day.

He said once the AIADMK government comes to power, it will help retrieve the livelihood of traders and farmers across the district who are fully dependent on tourism.

Palaniswami alleged the rift between DMK and its ally Congress has widened, and the national party’s leaders are upset over “the DMK’s looting”. He said this in response to the statements of former Congress state president KS Alagiri and MLA Rajesh Kumar that the national party would demand more Assembly seats and share in power from DMK.