ED Chennai zonal office attaches assests worth Rs 2.6 crore of late IAS officer

CHENNAI: The ED’s Chennai zonal office on Tuesday said they have provisionally attached immovable properties, fixed deposits, and bank accounts worth Rs 2.6 crore of late IAS officer AN Dyaneshwaran and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED said that they initiated an investigation in 2017 on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the IAS officer.

The FIR states that Dyaneshwaran, while functioning as a public servant in various capacities in the Tami Nadu government, abused his official position, and amassed assets which were highly disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt and unlawful means.

CBI filed a chargesheet in March 2001 which quantified the disproportionate assets of the officer and his family at Rs 7.3 crore from 1991 to 1996. The trial is at an advanced stage.

ED’s investigation has revealed that the former IAS officer acquired several immovable and movable assets in the name of his family members, the firm Shilpi Grih Constructions and Dr Dharmambal Namasivayam Trust.

Accordingly, ED has attached 16 immovable properties out of which 12 are direct proceeds of crime acquired by the late officer and his family between 1991 to 1996.

The value of 16 immovable properties as on the date of acquisition is about Rs 1.7 crore. ED has also attached FDs and bank accounts operated by the family members of Dyaneshwaran amounting to Rs 86.2 lakh.