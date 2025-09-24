Madurai court directs CB-CID to respond to bail plea of history sheeter VP Pandi

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Tuesday directed the CB-CID to file a counter-affidavit in a bail petition filed by history sheeter VP Pandi alias ‘attack’ Pandi in a case registered against him for murdering ‘pottu Suresh’, a close aide of former union minister M K Alagiri in 2013.

Pandi, in his petition, stated that the deceased had a rivalry with several people in and around Madurai. Though his name was not found in the FIR initially, he was later added as a suspect based on a confession given by a co-accused, citing a political vendetta between them.

He also pointed out that he has been in judicial custody since 2015, and all other accused in the case have been released on bail. Further claiming that there is no progress in the trial and his further judicial custody will not be helpful to the prosecution in any manner, he requested the court to grant him bail.

Justice S Srimathy directed CB-CID to file a counter-affidavit and adjourned the case to October 7. A similar direction was issued in another bail petition filed by Pandi in an FIR registered against him by the K Pudur police for assaulting, threatening a businessman in 2015. Pandi claimed that he was in judicial custody and there is no possibility that he instigated the other accused to commit the offence.