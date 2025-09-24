Ram fights advertised on Instagram spark animal cruelty row

CHENNAI: An illegal ram fight conducted in Pollachi, Coimbatore district, has triggered outrage among animal welfare activists, who have demanded swift police action against the organisers.

The event, which was promoted openly on Instagram as part of a “Keda Sandai with Keda Virunthu package” has been flagged as a violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A formal complaint has been submitted by M Vignesh alias Sai Vignesh, president of Almighty Animal Care Trust, to the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore.