Ramadoss announces statewide tour as PMK strategises ahead of Assembly elections

VILLUPURAM: A consultation meeting of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) district secretaries, district presidents and state administrators was held at Thailapuram near Tindivanam on Tuesday under the leadership of party founder Dr S Ramadoss.

Key office-bearers present include general secretary Murali Shankar, joint general secretary and chief spokesperson, and Salem West MLA R Arul.

Discussions were held on strengthening the party ahead of the Assembly election, the removal of Anbumani Ramadoss from the party’s leadership role, possible alliances, number of constituencies to be contested, holding general body meetings at the district level, and conducting street-corner campaigns. Membership forms for district, state and union-level enrolment were also distributed.

Addressing the gathering, Ramadoss said, “I will undertake a statewide tour. In the upcoming elections, whichever alliance the PMK joins, that alliance will form the government, and the chief minister will be from that alliance.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Arul said, “Ramadoss is beginning his village visits starting from Pennagaram. Until December, party administrators have been given tasks related to election work.”