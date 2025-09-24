Rising costs, low returns drive Namakkal farmers away from sugarcane cultivation

NAMAKKAL: Once a key crop in Namakkal, farmers have been slowly shifting away from sugarcane to other profitable alternatives. Rising production costs, delayed payments and low returns have made the crop less attractive for cultivators.

Sugarcane is primarily grown in areas including Jedarpalayam, Paramathi Velur, Mohanur, and Senthamangalam in Namakkal district.

"Production costs for sugarcane have risen sharply, from labour cost to fertilizers, irrigation, and electricity," said R Velusamy, president of TamilNadu Farmers Association.

"To support farmers, seeds should be provided for free. Further, research into new varieties has also slowed, limiting productivity," he added.

Currently, procurement prices range between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,350 per tonne, with some farmers reporting a one-time delay of up to six months for payments last year.

Although private mills occasionally offer Rs 4,500 per tonne, most farmers sell their produce to the Salem Cooperative Sugar Mill as such prices are an exception and not a norm.

"If the Minimum Support Price for sugarcane as promised by the DMK government in 2021 had been raised to Rs 4,000, it could have made cultivation manageable. The delay in implementation only adds to farmers' woes," Velusamy added.

"Many farmers sign agreements with the cooperative mill for processing, but sometimes this reduces their profits," said K Balasubramaniam, general secretary of Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam. He also lamented about the poor functioning of machines at the mill, which affects sugar extraction and yields.