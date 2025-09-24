SC bins plea against bail to ex-AIADMK minister Manikandan

In a huge relief to former AIADMK minister Manikandan, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by an actress against the Madras High Court’s order granting bail to him in a sexual harassment case.

“At present we have no option except to dismiss the present special leave petition seeking cancellation of the bail filed by the complainant because of the quashment of the FIR itself,” the top court said in its order on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, however, expressed anguish over the delay in listing of the case, calling it “a disturbing factor”.

The court also directed the Registrar (Judicial) to hold an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks as to why the case was not listed for more than three years in spite of the SC order.

A case was registered after the actress in her complaint alleged that Manikandan, former IT minister in the AIADMK regime, had sexual relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and then cheated her.

The Madras High Court had earlier granted bail to Manikandan with certain conditions in the case on July 07, 2021.Following this, the actress filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the HC order on April 16, 2022.

When the petition came up for hearing on May 13, 2022, the SC had issued a notice to the TN government and sought its replies.

Following that, after more than three years, the case was heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.