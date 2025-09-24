Subhashini’s cousin threatened Kavin before murder, CB-CID tells special court

TIRUNELVELI: K Jeyapaul (29), one of the suspects in techie Kavin Selvaganesh’s murder case, had threatened the latter to sever ties with his cousin Subhashini, CB-CID police informed the special court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases on Monday during the hearing of his bail petition. After hearing arguments, judge S Hema dismissed the petition stating that he may influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Kandasamy, who appeared for CB-CID, said “Jeyapaul who knew the love affair between Kavin and Subhashini called them to Kayathar and threatened Kavin.

His involvement was identified through the scientific evidence, witnesses’ statements and also the statements of two accused (Surjith and his father Sub-Inspector Saravanan).

Jeyapaul helped Surjith to burn his blood-stained clothes and change the number plate of the two-wheeler after Kavin’s murder.

He had also spoken to Kavin on January 25 twice over phone as per the CDR analysis."

The agency further said Jeyapaul helped Surjith to abscond after the murder of Kavin on July 27. “Surjit’s mother S Krishnakumari, who is also named in the FIR, is still absconding,” CB-CID said.

Bhavani B Mohan, advocate of Kavin’s family, said protection to the victims and witnesses was not given as mandated under the SC/ST Act. “It is a high profile case with dominant community involvement and local police are backing the accused. If he is enlarged on bail, he will hamper the investigation,” he said.