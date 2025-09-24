TN Minister Anbil Mahesh to teachers: Adopt innovative teaching methods

THENI: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has asked the teachers to adopt innovative teaching methods during the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS)-2025 review meeting at the district collectorate on Tuesday.
Poyyamozhi said that district-wise SLAS review meetings are being held across the state. Assessment will be done on the basis of quality and not quantity. It is appreciated that Theni has secured seventh place in the SLAS report.
Of this, Andipatti and Mayiladumpara taluk schools are in the front line. Teachers working in Uthamapalayam, Cumbum, Bodinayakanur, and Chinnamanur need to make more efforts to increase the quality in the near future.”
He further asked the teachers to implement innovative teaching methods and said that students have to understand the lessons before studying. It will enhance the students’ ability to crack the national-level entrance examination for joining engineering and other courses.
“A visually challenged teacher from Pollachi uploaded lessons on YouTube as part of innovative teaching. These kinds of innovation will enhance the students’ learning skills and creativity,” he added.
Collector Ranjith Singh, in his speech, spoke about how education would transform society, and said that he also studied in a government school, and his interaction with government school students made him understand the issues they are facing and helped them find a solution.
Following the event, Poyyamozhi distributed Rs 10,000 under CSR funds to 12 students who would continue higher studies. District revenue officer Mahalakshmi, Chief Educational Officer (i/c) Usha, and other officials were present.