TN Minister Anbil Mahesh to teachers: Adopt innovative teaching methods

THENI: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has asked the teachers to adopt innovative teaching methods during the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS)-2025 review meeting at the district collectorate on Tuesday.

Poyyamozhi said that district-wise SLAS review meetings are being held across the state. Assessment will be done on the basis of quality and not quantity. It is appreciated that Theni has secured seventh place in the SLAS report.

Of this, Andipatti and Mayiladumpara taluk schools are in the front line. Teachers working in Uthamapalayam, Cumbum, Bodinayakanur, and Chinnamanur need to make more efforts to increase the quality in the near future.”