3,138 treated for alcohol addiction in GRH in eight months

MADURAI: A total of 3,138 people mostly between the age group of 20-25 are being treated for alcohol addiction at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), de-addiction ward for the past eight months.
According to official records, from January to August 2025, a total of 3,138 people have been treated for alcohol addiction, 2,466 people have been treated for tobacco addiction, and 189 people have been treated for substance abuse.
Raja Bharathi (38), a trader from Sellur, who was admitted at the de-addiction ward, told the TNIE, “I started consuming alcohol after I got into business, and for the past two years, alcohol has affected both my professional and personal life. A friend of mine referred me to this facility, but I was reluctant. Later, when I realised that my addiction was getting worse, I got myself admitted to the facility and after detoxification and psychotherapy, I have been undergoing treatment for the past 17 days.”
A doctor from the psychiatric ward said, “This process includes detoxification, psychotherapy, and rehabilitation. As detoxification is the first stage, medication is offered to stabilise the patient’s body. Depending on the substance and severity of use, the patient may receive medication to ease their withdrawal symptoms and reduce discomfort. Otherwise, it could lead to severe complications. In the second stage, psychotherapy is offered, where counselling and group therapy are provided. Follow-up sessions are also carried out for at least one year so that the patient does not relapse to their addiction.”
Explaining about the rise in alcohol addiction cases, Dr Geethanjali, GRH Psychiatry Department HOD, said, “Social circumstance plays a major role in alcoholism, and that is the reason alcohol addiction cases are more. This mostly starts during adolescence, and individuals, get excited after taking their first drink and try to consume more. After some time, one starts to feel trembling sensation, vomiting, and lack of sleep when they do not get alcohol in their system.”