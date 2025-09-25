3,138 treated for alcohol addiction in GRH in eight months

MADURAI: A total of 3,138 people mostly between the age group of 20-25 are being treated for alcohol addiction at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), de-addiction ward for the past eight months.

According to official records, from January to August 2025, a total of 3,138 people have been treated for alcohol addiction, 2,466 people have been treated for tobacco addiction, and 189 people have been treated for substance abuse.

Raja Bharathi (38), a trader from Sellur, who was admitted at the de-addiction ward, told the TNIE, “I started consuming alcohol after I got into business, and for the past two years, alcohol has affected both my professional and personal life. A friend of mine referred me to this facility, but I was reluctant. Later, when I realised that my addiction was getting worse, I got myself admitted to the facility and after detoxification and psychotherapy, I have been undergoing treatment for the past 17 days.”