AIADMK leader EPS questions TNCC chief’s loyalty, accuses DMK of sidelining Congress

NILGIRIS: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday questioned the loyalty of TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai to his party and claimed the DMK is treating the Congress shabbily.

While campaigning at Gudalur, Palaniswami said, “When other leaders within the Congress are demanding the DMK leaders to share power and allow it to contest from half of the total 234 Assembly constituencies, Selvaperunthagai claims Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not demanded sharing of power.”

“Selvaperunthagai has joined Congress after coming out of many parties. He had followed various principles and now follows those of the Congress. Selvaperunthagai could not speak like this if he really worked for his party. He is not loyal to Congress but only to the DMK even in the Assembly hall and outside. However, cadre and other leaders are requesting sharing of power (with the DMK). This shows the widening rift between the DMK and the Congress,” EPS said.

While asserting that the AIADMK believes in the people of Tamil Nadu and not any alliance, Palaniswami claimed the AIADMK-led alliance will rule the state after 2026 election.

“AIADMK is in the first place, and the competition is for the second place,” he said.

Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statement that AIADMK is a slave to BJP, Palaniswami said not even a cadre is a slave to anyone as they were brought up by former CM MG Ramachandran.