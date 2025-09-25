AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan denies holding talks with AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday denied meeting AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, a couple of hours after speculations about his hour-long meeting with Dhinakaran spread.

Sengottaiyan told the media that he was in Chennai in connection with the treatment to be given to his wife, and he did not meet Dhinakaran. Meanwhile, the office of former CM O Panneerselvam also denied reports about Panneerselvam meeting Dhinakaran.

Asked about his efforts for bringing back AIADMK leaders who drifted away from the party, Sengottaiyan said he conveyed his wish that if everyone come together, the party could register a massive victory in 2026. When questioned about the views of the senior functionaries of the AIADMK about the ‘unification efforts’, Sengottaiyan said, “That is suspense.”

On September 5, Sengottaiyan set a 10-day deadline for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to initiate the process for readmitting those who had drifted away from the AIADMK to the party fold. Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran said he was firm on his stance that he would not return to the NDA until Palaniswami is the CM candidate for the 2026 poll.