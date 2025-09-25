Another year, same woes: Tiruchy farmers bemoan fertiliser shortage at PACCS, 'fleecing' by private traders

TIRUCHY: In an indication of little having improved from previous years, farmers in the district raising nurseries for samba paddy cultivation complain of a shortage of essential fertilisers at primary agricultural credit cooperative societies (PACCS), forcing them to approach private traders who “compel them to buy more than their actual requirement”.

According to sources, the seasonal requirement of fertilisers in the district is around 25,000 tonnes for the crop cultivation that is taken up on over one lakh acres. Only about 30% of the requirement, however, is supplied to PACCS. The remaining stock goes to private agencies, sources said. With limited supplies, officials struggle to meet farmers' demands while private agencies exploit the situation by pushing additional products that earn them higher profits, they added.

M Suresh, a farmer from Koppu near Melapatti, said he cultivates jasmine on about three acres and has raised samba paddy nursery for cultivation on two acres. "I need Factamfos for my jasmine crop, urea and other fertiliser varieties for the nursery. Due to the shortage at PACCS, I had no option but to approach private agencies," he said.

Mentioning a monthly expenditure of about Rs 15,000 he incurs towards purchase of fertilisers, he added, “Private traders compel us to buy crop tonics and micronutrients worth around Rs 5,000, which I don't require. This forces me to spend money unnecessarily."