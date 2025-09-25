Coastal birds spotted at Uppar Reservoir near Dharapuram

TIRUPPUR: A group of birders spotted at the Uppar reservoir three migratory birds that are usually seen at coastal areas. The reservoir is an inland earthen dam near Dharapuram in the Tiruppur district.

The birds are Ruff (Calidris pugnax), Curlew Sandpiper (Calidris ferruginea), and Ruddy Turnstone (Arenaria interpres).

Initially, a team of birders led by R Mahesh of Dharapuram Nature Society spotted three ruddy turnstone along with two other birds Curlew Sandpiper and Ruff on Sunday morning. The birds could seen camping and feeding in the shallow water of the reservoir till Tuesday evening.

Another birder, Sathasivam, said, "The migratory birds could have stopped over for feeding here on the way to coastal areas like Rameswaram and Point Calimere in Nagapattinam. The ruddy turnstone has a varied diet, including carrion, eggs, fish, and plant material, but it feeds mainly on invertebrates. The bird often flips over stones and other objects to get at prey items hiding underneath; this behaviour is the origin of the name "turnstone.

"It is rare that we have spotted three numbers of ruddy turnstone," he said.