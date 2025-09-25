Coastal birds spotted at Uppar Reservoir near Dharapuram

TIRUPPUR: A group of birders spotted at the Uppar reservoir three migratory birds that are usually seen at coastal areas. The reservoir is an inland earthen dam near Dharapuram in the Tiruppur district.
The birds are Ruff (Calidris pugnax), Curlew Sandpiper (Calidris ferruginea), and Ruddy Turnstone (Arenaria interpres).
Initially, a team of birders led by R Mahesh of Dharapuram Nature Society spotted three ruddy turnstone along with two other birds Curlew Sandpiper and Ruff on Sunday morning. The birds could seen camping and feeding in the shallow water of the reservoir till Tuesday evening.
Another birder, Sathasivam, said, "The migratory birds could have stopped over for feeding here on the way to coastal areas like Rameswaram and Point Calimere in Nagapattinam. The ruddy turnstone has a varied diet, including carrion, eggs, fish, and plant material, but it feeds mainly on invertebrates. The bird often flips over stones and other objects to get at prey items hiding underneath; this behaviour is the origin of the name "turnstone.
"It is rare that we have spotted three numbers of ruddy turnstone," he said.
Mahesh said that these migratory birds could have stopped in the Uppar Dam due to its rich biodiversity. Also the low water storage at the dam due to lack of rainfall in the last couple of months is a factor.
Ruff, a wading bird, breeds in marshes and wet meadows in northern Eurasia. It is listed by IUCN under the 'least concern' category.
Curlew sandpiper breeds in Russian tundra and also during winters in Africa, Australia as well as South and Southeast Asia. It is listed by the IUCN as 'vulnerable'.
Likewise, ruddy turnstone breeds in the high Arctic tundra winters on coastlines. The birds also prefer rocky habitats. However, it is also seen on beaches and mudflats. The bird is usually seen in small flocks and often mixed with other shore birds listed as near threatened as per the IUCN.
K Selvaganesh, a bird enthusiast and Coimbatore-based school teacher, said "Many shorebirds stop over at inland wetlands for a brief period at the beginning of the migratory season. Since all the water bodies in Coimbatore are full, there is little space for waders to stop here. Therefore, many waders can be expected in the Erode and Tiruppur regions. Continuous exploration of those wetlands may lead to some exciting surprises."